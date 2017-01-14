Reuters

Sydney

London copper edged up on Friday, putting it ontrackforaweeklygainofabout5percent, its biggest weekly advance since late November as expectations of a pickup in global manufacturing and a weaker dollar boosted industrial metals. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 0.3 percent to $5,860 a tonne by 0039 GMT, not far off a one-month top of $5,884, its most expensive since Jan. 12 when it finished up 2.2 percent. Shanghai Futures Exchange copper held on to 1.4 percent gains in the early ring at 47,670 yuan ($6,920) a tonne. Among other metals, top performer lead was headed for a weekly gain of 7 percent, while zinc and aluminium were also up around 5 percent. In Shanghai, Shfe aluminium rallied 3 percent on Friday on prospects that supply could dwindle after a Chinese industry association reaffirmed its commitment to supply side reform.

