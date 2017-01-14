Karachi :Active trading was witnessed at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Friday, while spot rates rose Rs25/maund, dealers said. The spot rates increased Rs25 to Rs6,375/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,832/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also rose to Rs 6,510/ maund and Rs6,977/40kg after an addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively. A trader said the activity improved after a long spell of dullness. After abolition of four percent regulatory duty on import of cotton, local ginners actively traded the lint. “Prices might be affected after arrival of newlots,” he said. KCE recorded domestic transactions of over 20,000 bales in between Rs5,600/maund to Rs6,700/maund. Transactions were recorded from Sanghar, Daharki, Ghotki and Pano Aqil in Sindh and from Chistian, Bahawalpur, Faqirwali, Haroonabad, Fort Abbas, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Yazman Mandi and Lodhran in Punjab.

