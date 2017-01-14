Oil prices inched upon Friday, supported by reports on details of OPEC output cuts, although lingering doubts over producer compliance with supply reduction targets weighed on the market. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were trading at $56.04 per barrel at 0632 GMT, up 3 cents from their last close. U.S.West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were also up 3 cents at $53.04 per barrel. Record Chinese crude imports of 8.56 million barrels per day (bpd) in December helped buoy prices, traders said, with shipments expected to continue rising in 2017.However, exports of Chinese refined oil products last month rose nearly 25 percent on a year earlier to a record 5.35 million tonnes, well above November´s previous record of 4.85 million tonnes, in a sign that refiners are producing too much for even fuel-thirsty China to absorb.

0



0







Oil rises was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 14, 2017 and was last updated on January 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179135-Oil-rises/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Oil rises" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179135-Oil-rises.