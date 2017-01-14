Reuters

Bengaluru

Gold fell on Friday after hitting a seven-week peak in the previous session as the dollar edged up and a technical correction set in, but it was still set to end higher for a third straight week. Spot gold had dropped 0.2 percent to $1,193.66 per ounce by 0603 GMT. It touched its strongest since Nov. 23 at $1,206.98 on Thursday. U.S. gold futures eased 0.5 percent to $1,193.80 per ounce. "Currentlywe see that gold is overbought and needs some technical correction," said Jiang Shu, chief analyst at Shandong Gold Group. He added that prices could fall towards $1,170 an ounce before climbing above $1,210, although they may decline again in the run up to a March meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve. Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said spot gold faced a strong resistance zone of $1,205-$1,210 per ounce, and may retrace steps back towards support at $1,172.

