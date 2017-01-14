Hot Now

TOKYO: The dollar inched up from a five-week low against the yen and steadied against the broader basket of currencies on Friday, while the markets brushed off softer-than-expected Chinese exports figures. The dollar last stood at 115.04 yen, up about 0.3 percent from late U.S. levels after having tumbled to a five-week low of 113.75 yen on Thursday in wake of disappointment at President-elect Donald Trump´s failure to elaborate on fiscal stimulus plans during a news conference a day earlier. O n the week, the dollar has lost 1.6 percent so far - its fourth straight week in the red, which would mark its biggest weekly fall since late July if the losses are sustained. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major peers, stood at 101.54 after having fallen to 100.72 on Thursday, its lowest level since Dec. 8.Some analysts think the dollar could regain an upper hand as soon as more details of Trump´s stimulus become clear. "It is unlikely that the yen strengthens further against the dollar," Yukio Ishizuki, FX strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo. —Reuters

