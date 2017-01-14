SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futureswere on track on Friday for their biggest weekly gain since late November, with prices underpinned by the U.S. government reducing its estimate for yields and stockpiles. Wheat is on line to post a third week of gains after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said farmers slashed their winter wheat plantings to the lowest in more than a century. The USDA trimmed its estimate of the U.S. 2016 soybean yield to 52.1 bushels per acre, still an all-time high, but down from its previous figure of 52.5 bushels per acre and below an average of trade estimates for 52.7 bushels. The agency also lowered its forecast of U.S. 2016/17 soybean ending stocks to 420million bushels, from480 million bushels last month. The CBoTmost-active soybean contract has risen 4.3 percent thisweek, the highest since the week ended November 25. Wheat is up about half a percent, rising for a third week in a row, while corn is little changed after climbing for two weeks. "The reduction inwheat acreage in the U.S. is big, if prices stay low for this long it is going to be big disadvantage for farmers," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank.—Reuters

