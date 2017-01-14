Daniyal says PTI doesn’t know the basics of accountability

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said the PTI chief Imran Khan cannot win the Panama Papers case on the basis of allegations and politics of agitation.

Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court here, she said that PTI has not even produced a single piece of paper or evidence before the apex court. “It is the PML-N which has produced the documents before the court and more will be submitted if the need arose,” she said.

The minister further said that Imran Khan is only fighting the case against prime minister outside the court, whereas inside the court the PTI failed to prove allegations.

The minister said that during the hearing in court the PTI changed its lawyers many times but could not present even a single piece of paper which could be regarded as evidence. Marriyum said Imran has been raising the slogan of accountability but he should tell what happened to KP Ehtesab Commission. The PML-N MNA Daniyal Aziz said the PTI does not even know the basics of accountability. He said there are 34 departments working for accountability on federal level.

He said that the time has gone to force the prime minister to leave on the basis of allegations. “NRO was passed for the politicians because of political cases over them but not a single leader of PML-N got relief from NRO whereas 90 percent cases were from Sindh,” he added.

He said about 34 institutions were working for public accountability with discretionary powers at federal level. He said the PML-N had been making laws in the Parliament when Imran Khan was playing cricket.

