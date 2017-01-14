KABUL: Hundreds of pro-India Afghan protesters gathered outside the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul on Friday to demonstrate against Pakistan’s alleged support for Taliban.

The demonstrators also raised slogans against Pakistani intelligence agency, Afghan media reported. General (retd) Esa, deputy to the former Afghan intelligence chief, led the protest against the recent bomb attacks in Kabul and Kandahar which killed nearly 60 people, including five UAE diplomats.

The Afghan Taliban claimed responsibility for the Kabul attack but denied hand in the Kandahar bombing. The embassy spokesperson said Saleh’s supporters organised the anti-Pakistan rally because of his strong links with India.

The diplomatic staff could not go to the embassy due to security concerns, Munir said. The demonstrators dispersed after staging the hour-long protest at a close proximity of the embassy compound, he added.

Munir said the embassy officials contacted senior Afghan administration for security as the demonstrators came close to the embassy building. Pakistanis have never demonstrated outside the Afghan embassy in Islamabad or its diplomatic missions despite terrorist attacks in Pakistan, he said. Pakistan maintains that the militants operate from the Afghan side of the border as they were forced to flee following the Operation Zarb-e-Azb.

0



0







Pro-India Afghan group stages protest outside Pak embassy in Kabul was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 14, 2017 and was last updated on January 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179124-Pro-India-Afghan-group-stages-protest-outside-Pak-embassy-in-Kabul/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pro-India Afghan group stages protest outside Pak embassy in Kabul" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179124-Pro-India-Afghan-group-stages-protest-outside-Pak-embassy-in-Kabul.