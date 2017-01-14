ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Friday said some elements were hatching conspiracies to create misunderstandings between Pakistan and brotherly Arab countries, as the Islamic Military Alliance had not been constituted against any country but for elimination of terrorism and extremism.

Addressing an Ulema Convention at Jamia Masjid Abdul Rasheed here, he said the enemies of Muslims were making conspiracies to create mistrust between the leadership of Pakistan and the Arab world.

He said certain elements were trying to create misunderstandings between Pakistan and Arab countries on different issues adding that the unity of Muslim Ummah was sole and ultimate panacea to resolve the challenges facing the Muslim world.

“The Islamic Military Alliance is comprised of 47 Muslim countries and elements making endeavours to create divisions in the alliance on account of Shia-Sunni differences are enemies of Muslims and through such propaganda they are supporting terrorists and extremists,” he said.

Ashrafi said General (R) Raheel Sharif was former chief of army staff and if he got the opportunity to lead the Islamic Military Alliance, it would be a great honour and prestige for Pakistan. “the leadership of Muslim Ummah should also endeavour to constitute an ideological alliance against terrorism and extremism,” he said.

He said the Organisation of Rabit-e-Aalim-e-Islami, which was a representative body of Muslim scholars, Ulema and clerics had been working for making an ideological alliance of Muslim world against terrorism and extremism.

He also condemned attack at the ambassadors of UAE.

Ashrafi also lauded role of Saudi Crown Prince Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz for inviting the Iranian leadership to resolve the pilgrims issue.

“Amicable negotiations between Saudi and Iranian leaders to settle pilgrims issue is very satisfactory and pleasing for the entire Muslim Ummah,” he added.

Maulana Hafiz Muhammad Amjad, Maulana Abdul Hameed Sabri, Maulana Abdul Saboor, Maulana Tahir Aqeel, Maulana Nauman Hashir, Maulana Naib Khan Subhani, Qari Mumtaz Rabbani and other notable ulema of Pakistan Ulema Council also addressed.

0



0







Islamic Military Alliance not made against any country, says Ashrafi was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 14, 2017 and was last updated on January 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179116-Islamic-Military-Alliance-not-made-against-any-country-says-Ashrafi/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Islamic Military Alliance not made against any country, says Ashrafi" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179116-Islamic-Military-Alliance-not-made-against-any-country-says-Ashrafi.