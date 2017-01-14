HYDERABAD: The Telangana Prisons Department has informed the Pakistan Embassy in New Delhi about the death penalty awarded to Pakistani national Ziaur Rahman alias Waqas by the Special NIA Court in the February 2013 Hyderabad bomb blasts which claimed 18 lives.

Describing the case as the "rarest of the rare", the Special NIA Court at the Cherlapally Central Prison here on December 19 had awarded capital punishment to five key operatives of the Indian Mujahideen, including the banned terror outfit's co-founder Yasin Bhatkal and Ziaur Rahman.

"Information (with regard to death penalty to the Pakistani national) has already been dispatched to the Pakistan Embassy," a senior official of the Telangana Prisons said.

On December 13, the court had convicted the five operatives Muhammad Ahmed Sidibapa alias Yasin Bhatkal, Ziaur Rahman alias Waqas, Asadullah Akhtar alias Haddi, Tahseen Akhtar alias Monu and Ajaz Shaikh.

The convicts have gone for an appeal in the high court.

As many as 18 people were killed and 131 injured in two deadly explosions in Dilsukhnagar, a crowded shopping area in the city, on February 21, 2013.

According to NIA, Riyaz Bhatkal, the prime accused in the case, who is absconding, arranged explosive substances and directed Asadullah Akhtar and Ziaur Rahman at Mangalore to receive the same. After receiving the explosive materials and money sent by Riyaz through Hawala and money transfer channels, Asadullah Akhtar and Rahman reached Hyderabad and joined Tahseen Akhtar who was already hiding there.

Together they prepared two IEDs after procuring the other required materials as well as two cycles for mounting the IEDs from Hyderabad, the agency said. After preparation of the IEDs on February 21, 2013, they mounted them on two bicycles and planted them in two places in Dilsukhnagar, which resulted in a powerful explosion.

