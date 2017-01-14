ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday expressed concern over the nexus of Afghan and Indian spy agencies for militancy inside Pakistan.

“We wish to re-emphasise that some foreign elements are exploiting the situation and using the Afghan soil against Pakistan, in particular, and the region, at large. The activities of Indian RAW and NDS nexus remains a matter of deep concern to Pakistan”, said the Foreign Office spokesman.

The spokesman said Pakistan remains committed to peace efforts in Afghanistan as it is not only in the interest of the region but more importantly, Pakistan. “It is unfortunate that our sincere efforts towards stability in Afghanistan are being maligned,” he added.

The spokesman said Afghanistan was infested with many terrorist organisations due to instability there.

“This has created space for the terrorist elements such as Haqqani Network's leadership, TTA, TTP, Daesh, al-Qaeda, Jamaatul Ahrar, etc. It is, therefore, not appropriate to blame others for the adversities due to the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan. The oft repeated claims regarding safe havens are, therefore, more of a rhetoric than anything else”, he said.

Pakistan's contribution to the international community’s fight against terrorism and the sacrifices that it rendered have been acknowledged by the world, including the US at various levels of their leadership, the EU and others. “Pakistan has lost thousands of its citizens and suffered economic losses of over $100 billion due to the menace of terrorism,” said the spokesman.

The spokesman reiterated that Pakistan does not allow its territory to be used for attacks against any other country. He said the successes of Zarb-e-Azb are manifest in the improved security and economic situation in Pakistan, particularly near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

“We are engaged in border management which is imperative for effective counter terrorism. Pakistan will continue its policy of cooperation with international community to defeat the menace of terrorism. We will not indulge in blame game and expect others to do the same,” he said.

