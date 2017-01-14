Urges people to support PML-N for real change

MARDAN: Adviser to Prime Minister Amir Muqam said on Friday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has nothing to do with development and urged the people to support the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for a real change.

Amir Muqam said Imran Khan was raising hollow slogans to fool the masses while the PML-N believed in service delivery. He was speaking at a public meeting in Bakhshali after inaugurating a gas transmission line project, which was completed at the cost of Rs46 million.

Amir Muqam accused the PTI chief of making efforts to derail the democratic system. He said the prudent policies of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and military operation Zarb-e-Azb had improved the security situation in the country.

Talking of the success of the economic policies of the federal government, he said game-changing project of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would lead to development and prosperity.

Malik Ayaz, a member of the Mardan District Council, announced joining the PML-N along with his family members and friends on the occasion. Central vice-president of PML-N, provincial vice-president Abdul Subhan Khan, Syed Inayat Ali Shah Bacha, Azam Khan, Sher Afgan Khan and others were present.

