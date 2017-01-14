Says farmers important part of national economy; facility to help achieve crop targets

LAHORE: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, on the request of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, has restored subsidy on fertilisers.

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had urged PM Nawaz Sharif to restore the fertilisers subsidy scheme which will benefit 22 million farmers of the province with Rs77 billion and their production cost will be cut down to eight per cent.

“Agriculture is the backbone of our economy and farmers must be facilitated to achieve bumper crops for accelerated GDP growth,” the premier said according to a press release issued by the PM’s Media Office on Friday.

He directed that subsidy on fertilisers should continue for the benefit of the farming community and achieving the targets of major crops.

The PM assured him of full assistance of the federal government in this regard as the development of agriculture sector and welfare of cultivators is among the PML-N government's priorities, he added.

Also, according to a DGPR handout, issued here on Friday, Shahbaz had requested the PM to continue subsidy on fertilisers. The PM said the interest and welfare of farmers was very dear to him.

Meanwhile, in a statement Punjab CM said the PML-N government had taken unprecedented steps in the history of the country for economic uplift of cultivators and development of agriculture.

He said those indulging in negative politics of allegations and lies proved their enmity by creating hindrances in farmers' welfare programme, but the Punjab government, by evolving the Kissan package, subsidised fertilisers rates and many others had proved its farmers' friendship, which would result in strengthening of the national economy.

He said grand eloquence alone could not address public issues rather it needed practical steps and the whole nation was witness to the fact that negligence of so-called sympathisers of farmers in the power sector was the reason of today’s poor condition of our cultivators.

He said it did not behove those to sympathise with farmers who closed their tubewells through criminal negligence in electricity production.

Shahbaz directed the Agriculture Department to provide existing fertilisers in hoards at subsidised rates and keep an eye on hoarders and profiteers so that subsidy should be in reach of cultivators.

He warned that strict action would be taken against those trying to increase the price of fertilisers in the province.

