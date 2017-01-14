HYDERABAD: A Kolhi woman of Sindh, labour rights activist and social and political worker, presidential award winner, Veero Kolhi, has said that she would fight against Bilawal Zardari for the National Assembly seat from Larkana in by-election, and for this purpose the Pasban-e-Pakistan political party has given her ticket.

Addressing a press conference at the Hyderabad Press Club, she said the so-called political princes and princess of Sindh did not know about the problems of the poor women of Sindh. She said, ‘If such people work for two days at some brick kiln they would know what the problems of poor people of Sindh are’?

She said now the Sindhi nation has to differentiate between its real friends and foes. She said she was a living example of the courage of Sindhi women as she has broken the shackles of slavery and now living a free life. She said the Sindhi nation should support her and she would help it saving from the slavery of feudals. She said she has been raising voice against bonded labour for last 20 years. She said Bilawal should also tell the nation what service he has rendered for Sindh.

