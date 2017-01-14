ISLAMABAD: The Senate of Friday was told that the government since last 3 years received $13707.16 million (Over Rs 14 trillion) loans from IMF and World Bank and Rs 2376.4 trillion loans from domestic banks. In last five years Rs 28230.72 million were collected under the Export Development Surcharge while the Finance Division during this period transferred Rs4638.431million in the Export Development Fund. Meanwhile Pakistan Steel Mills has to pay Rs 46.25 billion in form of gas charges.

This was revealed by Federal Minister Zahid Hamid in a written reply to the question of Senator Dr Jahanzeb Jalamdini.

In written reply to a question of Senator Sirajul Haq, the Senate was informed that Privatisation Commission from the privatization process in last three years received Rs 172870.2 million.

In reply to a question of Senator Azam Hoti, Federal Minister of Science and Technology Rana Tanvir Hussain said that mandate of PSQCA and PCRWR was not to ensure purity of water during production and packing but our mandate was to check the water in the bottle. He said that the CDA has installed pure water filtration plants at various points in Islamabad. To another question he said that investigation against 35 mineral water companies was underway and those supply sub-standard mineral water face government action of sealing these plants.

In response to interim questions by Senators Azam Sawati, Taj Haider and Sardar Musa Khel, the federal minister said that the government has sealed many companies and plants supplying substandard water.

