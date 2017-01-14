ISLAMABAD: The Law Review Committee on Friday reviewed the progress on different draft laws that have been placed before the National Assembly for enactment. The meeting, which was chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, also discussed matters relating to other legislation in the offing, including the Companies Bill 2016. The committee also reviewed the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 for ensuring good governance and eradicating corruption. The objective of the committee, which meets regularly was to review the laws for identifying anomalies and ambiguities as well as to bring them on a par with contemporary requirements. The committee was also apprised of the progress achieved to-date on electoral reforms. The finance minister appreciated the hard work done by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for the Companies Bill 2016 and the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms for working on the electoral reforms.

