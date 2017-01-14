LAHORE: The Punjab government approved on Friday two development schemes of public building and irrigation sectors at an estimated cost of Rs477.07 million. These schemes were approved in the 46th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of the fiscal year 2016-17, presided over by the Punjab P&D Board Chairman Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan. Provincial Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting. The approved development schemes included: Establishment of Punjab Agriculture Food and Drug Authority Labs at Lahore (PC-II) at the cost of Rs427.250 million and study for ground management for developing integrated water use policy & regulatory framework (Revised) at the cost of Rs49.820 million.

0



0







Punjab govt approves two development schemes was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 14, 2017 and was last updated on January 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179098-Punjab-govt-approves-two-development-schemes/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Punjab govt approves two development schemes" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179098-Punjab-govt-approves-two-development-schemes.