ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Nobel laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai has given an admission test at the prestigious Oxford University, where she hopes to study philosophy, politics and economics, media reports said on Friday.

Interestingly, these three majors are usually the degrees chosen by prominent British politicians, civil society activists and media representatives. The Nobel laureate in many interviews has desired to become the prime minister of Pakistan, a private TV channel reported on Friday. In one of her speeches this year at an event in Sharjah, she said: “Before I thought women could only be teachers or housewives. But when I saw women role models, they broadened my vision. Benazir Bhutto, who led my country, artists, astronauts, entrepreneurs, athletes." She said it was then when she realised that she could become anything she wanted in her life. “From becoming a doctor to becoming the prime minister of Pakistan and fixing all the issues”.

