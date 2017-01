ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has decided to conduct an inquiry against an additional sessions judge (ASJ) allegedly involved in torturing his minor maid, Tayyaba, which would commence next week. The inquiry would be conducted by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the IHC. A case for violence on the minor maid is also being heard by the apex court against ASJ Khurram Ali Khan and his wife.

0



0







IHC to conduct inquiry against ASJ in Tayyaba case was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 14, 2017 and was last updated on January 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179096-IHC-to-conduct-inquiry-against-ASJ-in-Tayyaba-case/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "IHC to conduct inquiry against ASJ in Tayyaba case" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179096-IHC-to-conduct-inquiry-against-ASJ-in-Tayyaba-case.