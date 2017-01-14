LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has entreated Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to reinstate fertiliser subsidy scheme which will benefit 22 million farmers of the province with Rs77 billion and their production cost will be cut down to eight percent.

The prime minister has assured him of full assistance of the federal government in this regard as the development of agriculture sector and welfare of cultivators is among the PML-N government priorities, he added. Meanwhile, in a statement, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said the PML-N government had taken unprecedented steps in the history of the country for economic uplift of cultivators and development of agriculture.

