LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami's Naib Ameer Hafiz Muhammad Idrees has asked the former army chief General Raheel Sharif to accept the proposed office only if the entire Muslim countries agreed on establishing a joint defence force and the United Nations.

Delivering the Friday sermon at the Mansoora mosque, he stressed upon the Muslim world to establish its separate UNO and common defence and financial institutions to counter the enemy conspiracies to plunder Muslim resources and subjugate the Muslim people.

Hafiz Muhammad Idrees said the anti-Islam forces were busy in their conspiracies to pit the Muslim states against each other and it was a test of the Muslim leadership whether they foiled the enemy designs or succumbed to their plans. He stressed that the Muslim states must resolve their differences among themselves by rising above their mutual differences, otherwise, the entire Muslim world could be destroyed like Aleppo.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami's Naib Ameer Rashid Naseem, while addressing JI central workshop at Mansoora, demanded immediate ban on liquor production and consumption in the country. He said scores of people were dying every day in the country after drinking poisonous liquor but the rulers were not prepared to ban it.

Rashid Naseem warned that the elements promoting obscenity in the country were actually undermining the very foundations of the nation. He said the interest-based economic system had burdened the nation under huge debt, and billions of rupees had to be paid only as interest.

