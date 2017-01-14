‘Punjab govt to provide clean water to people at all costs’

Shahbaz seeks world companies’ help; says complete

security will be provided to them

LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that every conceivable step will be taken to provide clean drinking water to the people of Punjab with the assistance of international companies in the water sector, which is highly desired and encouraged.

The past has witnessed many lapses on our part; nevertheless, lessons learnt from the past mistakes will be helpful now to complete this project and provide people with clean water as promised.

The chief minister expressed his joy for the expert opinions being received in the consultative session and said a comprehensive roadmap to be devised soon in the light of those recommendations, which will lead us to the successful execution of this project. He said that in order to compensate the time wasted before, there is a dire need of flawless policy for the project and the Punjab government which is using national resources in this welfare project has added technology transfer which would be helpful in capacity building of national companies.

He expressed these thoughts at a local hotel while addressing the participants of the concluding session of two-day international consultative seminar on “Clean Water Project for Rural Area”. This two-day session was attended not only by national authorities concerned of water sector but also from China, France, Turkey, Australia, Europe and Middle-East. Steps needed to accelerate clean water project were finalised.

Addressing the concluding session, Shahbaz Sharif said organising an international level seminar for rural water project was a commendable stride and it had brought beneficial suggestions in our way from four groups, which would be considered.

He requested international companies of water sector to come forward and cooperate with the Punjab government in this public welfare project and added that complete security and all-out facilities would be provided to them. He said a lot of time had been wasted and now we have to forward the Saaf Pani Programme speedily in a professional manner.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction over the seminar and congratulated provincial ministers, chief secretary, secretaries concerned and group members on holding successful seminar and said they had played their active role for the success of seminar. "We need modern technology and the latest technology will be transferred with the implementation of Saaf Pani Programme," he added.

Replying to the questions of the participants, Shahbaz Sharif said that old process of the programme had been cancelled and a new one was being started for forwarding this mega public welfare project in a transparent manner.

Replying another question, he said this programme would result in generation of thousands of job opportunities and we need not technology that cannot generate new opportunities of employment. He said such programmes prove to be helpful in empowering the youth and providing them jobs. He said a complete report should be prepared with regard to proceedings of the seminar and it would be shared with the participants.

Later, heads and senior officials of prominent international and local companies of the water sector called on the chief minister at a local hotel. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that two-day international seminar, held at Lahore would help to evolve a clear roadmap of Saaf Pani Programme.

He said that international and local experts and engineers had given solid and comprehensive proposals in the seminar and it was the most successful seminar. He said that provision of clean drinking water to the people was a mission of the government, for which the goal had been determined and we had to achieve it speedily.

Earlier, heads of all the four groups apprised of the consultation made with regard to the Saaf Pani Programme while chairman P&D informed about complete proceedings of the seminar. The chief minister and chairman P&D also replied to the questions of the participants of the seminar.

0



0







‘Punjab govt to provide clean water to people at all costs’ was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 14, 2017 and was last updated on January 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179090-Punjab-govt-to-provide-clean-water-to-people-at-all-costs/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘Punjab govt to provide clean water to people at all costs’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179090-Punjab-govt-to-provide-clean-water-to-people-at-all-costs.