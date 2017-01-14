Print Story
NWA youth demand relief packageJanuary 14, 2017Print : National
PESHAWAR: The youth of North Waziristan Agency on Friday staged a protest against the Fata Disaster Management Authority (FDMA) for withholding installment of the relief package to the tribesmen.
The protesters gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club and chanted slogans against the FDMA. Later, they staged a sit-in outside the Governor's House for some time. The protesters also gathered at the FDMA office on the Abdarra Road.