‘Gas supply to Lahore being streamlined’

LAHORE: Concerted efforts are being effectively made to ensure smooth gas supply to all domestic consumers living in the city and adjoining districts, said an official of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) here on Friday.

“Currently, we are getting 200-205 million cubic feet gas per day for Lahore City alone which is around 20 MMCF daily more than previous year. This extra volume of gas has significantly reduced low gas pressure complaints in comparison with last year,” said Qaiser Masood, General Manager, SNGPL Lahore region.

For Lahore region, total around 320 MMCF daily input is being received which is sufficient to cater for consumers needs, he claimed. Low pressure complaints are resulted mostly due to the fact that immediately after increase in chill, he added, occasional peak consumption is caused due to sudden increased use of geysers and heaters.

“The situation is further affected due to illegal use of gas compressors by some consumers, which causes low pressure situation in the neighbouring consumers. We have expedited disconnections against use of gas compressors and disconnected more than 250 consumers for compressor use,” official said.

The company has also launched extensive campaign to discourage illegal use of compressors and impart awareness regarding energy conservation through the use of conical baffles, geyser timing device and solar water heaters.

Talking about low pressure of gas in various localities, he said, SNGPL constituted special teams for serving the consumer complaints regarding low gas pressure during peak winter season, including eight survey teams, 68 customer service teams, 18 maintenance teams for looping, re-drilling and de-watering.

We have improved infrastructure for augmentation of gas pressure in localities, including Rehmanpura, Friends Colony, Anwar Colony, Bastami Road, Jinnah Colony, Nawan Kot, Riwaz Garden, Nawabpura Kacha Ranwan Road while capacity of network has been doubled at Amir Road. New network of pipes is also being laid in various parts of the city to increase capacity of gas distribution system.

During the year 2016, SNGPL GM said, we have attended a total of 216,561 consumer complaints, including 95,722 leakage complaints and 53,817 gas stop and low pressure related complaints.

During the current fiscal year, the gas losses or unaccounted for gas (UFG) have been reduced by 825 MMCF which is 1.34 percent less than previous year, reflecting a saving of Rs270 million. In this regard, 372 successful raids have been conducted which include, 127 direct bypass cases, 143 domestic to commercial use cases, 60 fake meter cases and 42 unauthorised extension cases. During these raids, FIRs have been lodged against gas pilferers.

Volume booked to consumers against theft is 146 MMCF amounting to Rs50 million, which is 67 percent more than previous year. Similarly, official said, non-consumer cases had also been detected and volume of 248 MMCF had been booked against these and cases had been registered against them.

SNGPL Lahore region is currently given a target to provide 77,000 of new domestic connections, during the financial year 2016-17, 30,000 gas connections have been provided. In addition to that around 7,000 gas connections have been provided against urgent fee.

