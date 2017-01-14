MUMBAI: Bollywood king, Shah Rukh Khan wore the ‘shalwar kameez’ and Peshawari chappals and his images got tremendous popularity on the social media.

This is the most beautiful and popular dress of the world and it is also known across the world. This dress attracts the attention of the people and they want to wear this dress to increase attraction and charm in their personalities. Now the Bollywood celebrities like to wear this dress so that they can look charming and beautiful. Some pictures of Shah Rukh Khan appeared on the social media, in which he wore ‘shalwar kameez’ on the set of his new upcoming movie, ‘Raees’ and he also wore Peshawari chappals, which has increased his personality.

These pictures got tremendous popularity on the social media and these pictures are becoming viral on the social media. Shah Rukh Khan has appeared in the movie, ‘Raees’ with Pakistani leading actress, Mahira Khan.

0



0







King Khan’s shalwar kameez,Peshawari chappals’ pics go viral was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 14, 2017 and was last updated on January 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179081-King-Khans-shalwar-kameezPeshawari-chappals-pics-go-viral/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "King Khan’s shalwar kameez,Peshawari chappals’ pics go viral" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179081-King-Khans-shalwar-kameezPeshawari-chappals-pics-go-viral.