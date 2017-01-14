Print Story
Tribal elder, Levies man hurt in Bajaur blast
KHAR: A tribal elder and a Levies man sustained injuries when a vehicle was targetted with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur Agency, officials sources said Friday. They said the miscreants had planted an IED on a roadside in Larakhzo area and the explosion occurred when the vehicle of a tribal elder Malik Abdul Rauf was passing through the area. As a result, the sources said, Malik Abdul Rauf and Abdul Wali, a Levies man, sustained minor injuries. The sources said the vehicle was destroyed in the explosion.