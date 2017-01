KHAR: Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt on Friday visited Bajaur and Mohmand agencies.During his visit, the corps commander met soldiers and appreciated their commitments. He also met the local elders and lauded their cooperation for peace in the tribal region.

0



0







Corps commander visits Bajaur, Mohmand agencies was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 14, 2017 and was last updated on January 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179079-Corps-commander-visits-Bajaur-Mohmand-agencies/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Corps commander visits Bajaur, Mohmand agencies" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179079-Corps-commander-visits-Bajaur-Mohmand-agencies.