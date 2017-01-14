ISLAMABAD: Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Friday that all out efforts are being made to improve gas supply for domestic users. He said increasing production in the gas sector is a provincial subject after the 18th Amendment. However, he said measures have been taken to provide uninterrupted gas supply to industrial as well as domestic consumers.

Talking to a news channel he said that a terminal of liquefied natural gas (LNG) is functional while the two others would start working soon. He said that 1200000 more connections were provided to consumers on merit basis. There is a difference between demand and supply of gas facility.

To a question he said that billions of rupees were being spent on transmission pipelines. Efforts were being made to ensure the smooth gas supply in the Punjab, he said.

To another question he said that past governments did nothing for the development of gas sector as a result the people are facing problems in winter.

He said that Pakistan holds sufficient fertilizer at this time. Khaqan Abbasi said that the present government is working to bring improvement in the energy sector.

