PM’s lawyer responding to each and every assertion of PTI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan is proceeding systematically, point by point, responding to each and every major assertion raised by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer in the Supreme Court during proceedings on the petitions against the premier and his children on account of offshore companies.

Thus far, the Makhdoom has largely covered two of the principal points. On the first day, he focused on the factor that Nawaz Sharif was neither a director nor a shareholder or has anything else to do with the businesses of his sons, Hussain and Hassan; has no concern with the London apartments; and his name doesn’t figure in any offshore company identified by the Panama Papers’ disclosures or detected otherwise. He belaboured on this point because the PTI lawyer had spent many hours on it during his protracted submissions in several hearings.

On the second day, Friday, of his arguments, the Makhdoom concentrated on the second point - the prime minister’s disqualification - exhaustively hammered by his PTI counterpart Naeem Bokhari. This had attracted most of the assertions of the PTI representative, stressing that Nawaz Sharif should be declared ineligible to be member of the National Assembly (MNA) because he lied in his speeches, which were full of contradictions.

The Makhdoom’s stress and emphasis was on what are the requirements under constitutional articles 62 and 63 that had to be met to disqualify an MNA. He buttressed his arguments with references to recent Supreme Court judgments.

The essence of his assertions was that a declaration or court ruling has to be first got for such conviction and disqualification but both can’t be simultaneous. Additionally, a federal or provincial lawmaker can be disqualified for either possessing a bogus educational certificate or concealing his assets. He quoted Pervez Musharraf’s disqualification and some other rulings.

In Musharraf’s case, his disqualification followed the declaration or court decision. He was disqualified and barred from contesting 2013 general elections for life. In its April 2013 ruling, the Peshawar High Court declared him ineligible to contest elections for life. Similarly, in its judgment on the same subject the Sindh High Court held that the former military ruler misused his powers and abrogated the Constitution; that in the light of his measures, he could not be declared righteous as he did not fulfill criteria for Articles 62 and 63; his shameful act of abrogation of the Constitution and misuse of power caused damage to Pakistan’s reputation; law is equally applied on the civil and defence institutions; and that the authority is used in accordance with the law not at gunpoint.

The second case pertained to ineligibility of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker, Siddique Baloch, elected from Lodhran. First, an election tribunal unseated him for possessing a fake educational degree and hiding facts on a petition sponsored by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jehangir Tareen in 2015. In this instance too, the declaration (court decision) came first and then he earned disqualification.

The third case referred by the Makhdoom was related to alleged “lies” of the prime minister on the role of mediator or guarantor by the then army chief, Raheel Sharif, during talks between the government and the PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT).

n its judgment, the top court declared both frequently quoted terms - ‘Sadiq’ (righteous) and ‘Ameen’ (truthful) - as nightmare, feast of security and harvest for lawyers and that the Constitution is silent on their definition.

Disqualification of a lawmaker takes place in different ways. One, he is convicted by a court of law. Under article 62, if any question arises whether an MP has become disqualified from being a member, the National Assembly Speaker or, as the case may be, the Senate Chairman shall, unless he decides that no such question has arisen, refer the question to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) within thirty days and if he fails to do so within this period it shall be deemed to have been referred to the ECP, which shall decide the question within ninety days from its receipt or deemed to have been received and if it is of the opinion that the member has become disqualified, he shall cease to be a member and his seat shall become vacant.

It is yet unclear for how many days the Makhdoom will continue his arguments. However, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa led five-member panel has made it clear that it will give any length of time that the lawyer will need to complete his submissions.

Obviously, the premier’s lawyer has confined his assertions to his client and has not touched the affairs of Maryam, Hussain and Hassan. Several points raised by the PTI lawyer about the prime minister’s children will be answered by Shahid Hamid and Salman Akram Raja.

