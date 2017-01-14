Islamabad

The project of road being constructed from sector E-11 to D-12 is likely to be completed by end of March, this year.

The four-kilometre long dual road project was to be completed by the end of next month but it was little delayed due to non-availability of construction material because ban on stone crushers on Margalla Hills.

The CDA sources said that 5 per cent services tax is also to be paid by the contractor but at the time award of contract, there was no such tax imposed by the Government. “Due to some court and legal matters also, we have been able to pay only 10 per cent out total payment to the contractors, “the CDA sources said adding that carpeting of some parts of roads had already been started.

It may be pointed out here that accounts of CDA were frozen about two months on courts orders.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Sheikh Anser Aziz who visited the project site on Friday was also apprised that the project was to be completed by January 2017 but various changes and hurdles in alignment has impeded the pace of construction work.

The CDA chairman said road being constructed from sector E-11 to Sector D-12 would not only facilitate the residents of sector D-12 but would also provide swift approach to new sectors including sector C-14, C-15 and C-16.

He directed the Project Director to construct slip ways at busy intersection on Margalla Road to avoid traffic congestion and ensure smooth traffic flow in the area. He also directed slight alteration in the design of the project to fix the issues pertaining to WAPDA installation but it should be kept in consideration that the alteration will not affect the cost and completion deadline of the project

On this occasion, the CDA chairman was briefed that the service road being constructed from sector E-11 to sector D-12 is four (04) kilometres long and would be completed with the cost amounting to Rs. 200 million. He was apprised that establishment of sewerage system, installation of street lights and road sign boards, lane marking, construction of retaining wall and landscaping along the road is also in the scope of the project.

Meanwhile, President of the Council of State (Upper House), Sultanate of Oman, Dr. Yahya Bin Mahfoodh Bin Salim Al-Munthir, visited Pakistan Monument on Friday. Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Sheikh Anser Aziz received the dignitary on this occasion. Senator Taj Haider also accompanied the visiting dignitary.

