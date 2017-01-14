Islamabad

Life skill based education that covers adequate message for children to protect themselves from abuse and disease, safe knowledge on puberty, decision making, assertiveness, gender equality and protection should be part of education curricula, said Joint Educational Advisor Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Muhammad Rafique Tahir, says a press release.

He stated this at the launching ceremony of Pakistan Parwan Alliance, an alliance working on reproductive health and rights hosted by Rutgers Pakistan and Awaz CDS here in Islamabad.

I would personally prefer that my child receive essential information about puberty from a teacher rather than reaching out to unsafe cyber spaces”, said the secretary.

The event was presided over by, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Pakistan, Jeannette Seppen. Other notable speakers included National Commission on the Status of Women Chairperson Khawar Mumtaz and Trustee/Advisor, Idaara Taleem-o-Agahi, Baela Raza Jamil, were also present in the event.

Pakistan Parwan Alliance is a consortium of more than 40 organisations working on various themes within the ambit of Reproductive Health Rights. The Alliance is focusing on the promotion of Safe motherhood, youth Friendly Health Services, LSBE integration in to the mainstream curriculum and ending gender based violence. The alliance envisions that youth should rise for their rights.

CEO Awaz CDS, Zia -Ur-Rehman, as current Secretariat Holder of Pakistan Parwan Alliance, provided the audience with an overview of the alliance. Dr. Rubina Ali, Country Representative Rutgers Pakistan commented that political spaces are expanding to support Reproductive Rights and Health in Pakistan.

Ambassador of the Netherlands to Pakistan Ms. Seppen spoke about the Dutch government’s commitment towards addressing the core issues of population control and maternal mortality in Pakistan.

