Islamabad

Chinese Cultural Counsellor You Yi expressed his confidence that the upcoming year of Rooster being celebrated on 28thJanuary will be a year of success and harmony both for the people of China and Pakistan.

At a news briefing held here on Friday at the China Cultural Centre, Mr. You introduced the origin and tradition of the Chinese spring festival and the development of the programme of Happy Chinese New York overseas.

He elaborated a host of cultural activities in Pakistan. The briefing was also attended by Secretary of Ministry of National Heritage Aamar Hasan, DG PNCA and others.

The Chinese year of the Rooster is a symbol of fidelity and diligence. You Yi introduced the main cultural activities of 2017, the ‘Happy Chinese New Year celebrations in Pakistan.

He said Chinese Spring festival will be held at the Cultural Centre. A variety of other programmes including photo exhibition, demonstration of Chinese culture such as paper cutting, calligraphy, painting and Chinese movies will be arranged on 12th January with cooperation of CRI Confucius Classroom in Pakistan.

The celebrations also include photo exhibition, a gala performance including singing, dancing, and acrobats by China Inner Mongolia art group, Lantern Festival and documentary.

