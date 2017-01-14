Islamabad

The 72nd Graduation Ceremony of Transport Conversion Course was held at Transport Conversion School (TCS) Auditorium, PAF Base, Nur Khan, says a press release.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the chief guest at the occasion.

The chief guest while addressing the graduating officers said, “PAF has proud history of professional excellence which is looked up with awe and admiration all over the world. Certainly, on the strength of our professionalism, PAF has always held the national flag high with outstanding performances in all spheres; be it operation Zarb-e-Azb, Highmark-2016, participation in domestic and foreign activities or the normal day to day operations. It is gratifying that relief operations conducted by our transport fleet during earthquakes, floods and other calamities have been highly recognized both at national and international levels”.

The Chief Guest awarded certificates and trophies to 37 graduating officers of 7 different transport weapon systems. Flight Lieutenant Saud Afzal was awarded the Trophy for best performance in C130 Aircraft Commander Course while Flight Lieutenant Wasif Hussain received the trophy for the best performance in CN-235 Co-pilots’ Course.

Transport Conversion School (TCS) is an elite institution which imparts quality training to the aircrew of tactical air transport fleet of PAF. It has produced many gallant and exceptionally competent air warriors who have won numerous laurels in Indo-Pak wars and played a pivotal role during relief operations in national and international calamities.

