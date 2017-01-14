Islamabad

Declaring education key to success, International Islamic University (IIU) president Prof Ahmad Yousif Ahmad Al-Draiweesh on Friday said the improvements in higher education sector of Pakistan were notable.

He was speaking to a 70-member delegation of the Sindh Madresatul Islam University (SMIU) senior faculty members and students during a visit to the IIU Faisal Masjid campus here.

SMIU Vice Chancellor Prof Muhammad Ali Shaikh led visitors.

The IIU president addressed the delegation and appreciated the SMIU VC for taking practical measures in terms of broadening exposure of the students under the National Leadership Programme.

Professor Dr. Muhammad Munir, vice president Academics, IIU Khalid Mehmood Raja, Director General (AF&P), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tahir Khalily, Director Academics, Dr. Haroon ur Rasheed, Dean faculty of Usuluddin and others were present on the occasion.

Dr. Muhammad Ali Sheikh briefed about the SMIU and said that visiting students are selected under National Leadership Program to visit various educational institutions- government organizations. He added that SMIU is one of the oldest education institutions of south Asia.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Al-Draiweesh said that education is key to success for the Muslim Ummah. He added that improvements in higher education in Pakistan are notable.

The IIU president also termed youth as precious asset and hoped that Muslim world will focus more keenly on its education.

He also highlighted the role of IIU in educational cooperation with institutions and its services to Muslim Ummah through various conferences and outreach programmes.

