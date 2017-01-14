An ankle sprain occurs when the joint moves from its normal position, stretching and tearing nearby ligaments. The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons says activities that raise your chances of getting the injury include:

Health Tips

* Working out.

* Walking or running on a surface that isn’t level or smooth.

* Falling.

* Playing soccer, football, tennis, basketball, running and other activities that include twisting or rolling your feet.

* Having your foot stepped on.

