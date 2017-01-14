PESHAWAR: An awareness raising campaign against festive firing and other social evils continued in the provincial capital for the third week as officers of the capital city police visited mosques ahead of Friday prayers to educate the people about the menaces.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Operations, Sajjad Khan, said that all the circle SPs had been directed to expedite the campaign. He added that the officers were told to educate the people and take action against the violators in their areas. A large number of senior and junior police officials visited mosques all over the city before Friday prayers to address the worshipers and raise awareness among them about festive firing, drugs, usury and other social evils.

The Peshawar Police had started awareness raising campaign against usury and festive firing throughout the provincial capital a few weeks ago.

