MARDAN: Patients continued to suffer as the strike of Class-IV employees of Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) entered second consecutive day on Friday.

The employees locked the Outpatient Department of the hospital and refused to work for second day.

The non-technical staff or class-IV employees ?of the public hospitals of the province, including Lady Reading Hospital ( LRH) , Khyber Teaching Hospital ( KTH), Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) and MMC, have been on strike since Thursday when the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government decided not to pay the Health Professional Allowance to these workers.

The protesting workers locked all the consultant rooms in the OPD block and refused to facilitate the doctors and patients. In Peshawar, the protesting workers in the LRH boycotted duties and staged a protest.

