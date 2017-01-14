MARDAN: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial head Ameer Haider Hoti on Friday said that his party would emerge victorious in the 2018 general elections as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had failed to deliver on pledges.

Addressing a gathering at Arambagh Union Council here, he said that the

people had become disenchanted with the PTI-led provincial government as it couldn’t undertake a single mega project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Those who joined the nationalist party on the occasion included Yaqoob Khan Afridi, Shahbaz Khan Afridi, Ismail Khan Afridi and

others.

He said that people voted the PTI to power in the hope that the Imran Khan-led

party would implement its

so-called agenda of change, but the slogan turned out to be a farce that was used to reach the corridors of powers.

Haider Hoti said that people ran from pillar to post to seek medical treatment at government hospitals and the so-called health reforms had added to their woes.

The former chief minister said that those claiming to have changed ‘thana culture’ couldn’t provide justice to a station house officer, who had to face the ire of a provincial minister.

