LANDIKOTAL: The officials of the political administration on Friday conducted an anti-encroachment campaign in Landikotal bazaar and arrested several shopkeepers.

The action was taken after receiving complaints from the local residents.

Assistant Political Agent Rahimullah Mehsud, accompanied by a contingent of Khassadars and Levies personnel, visited Landikotal bazaar and demolished several verandas and other encroachments in Landikotal Bazaar.

The official checked meat, vegetable shops, pricelists and quality of items of daily were being sold in the market.

Dozens of cabin shops and makeshift stalls were demolished as well.

The APA reprimanded Khassadar Line Officer Tikka Khan Afridi for his negligence in the line duty and directed him to take action against the lawbreakers.

Talking to reporters, Rahimullah Mehsud said that several people selling adulterated meat and other substandard food items were arrested and sent to Landikotal lockup.

He said that they would keep a check on the quality and prices of commodity in the Landikotal bazaar. Local residents and civil society members appreciated the action taken by the administration.

