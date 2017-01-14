PESHAWAR: The police on Friday recovered a local resident who was abducted for ransom a few days back and arrested two alleged kidnappers.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gulbahar Najam Hassnain told reporters that one Faisal was kidnapped from Qadirabad a few days ago.

He said the kidnappers demanded Rs500,000 ransom for his release.

The official said the police, while working out the case, recovered the kidnapped person from Miskeenabad locality during a raid. He added that two alleged kidnappers were also arrested during the action.

