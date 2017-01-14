PESHAWAR: The youth of North Waziristan Agency on Friday staged a protest against the Fata Disaster Management Authority (FDMA) for withholding installment of the relief package to the tribespeople.

The protesters gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club and chanted slogans against the FDMA, corruption and in favour of their demands.

The office-bearers of the Youth of Waziristan Organisation, including Asadullah Shah, Sulaiman, Anwar and Mohammad Ayub addressed the protesters.

Later, they staged a sit-in outside the Governor’s House for some time.

The protesters also gathered at the FDMA office on the Abdarra Road.

FDMA Director General Khalid Khan met the protesters’ delegation and assured them of meeting their demands.

The protesters set a three-day deadline for the FDMA authorities to address their concerns or else they would launch a protest campaign.

The protesters were of the opinion that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had announced Ramazan Package for the displaced people of North Waziristan amounting to Rs25,000 per family.

The amount was paid to 104,000 displaced families of North Waziristan. But after the payment of this amount, the FDMA authorities stopped their two-month installments of the relief package, which amounted to Rs12,000 per month for each family.

