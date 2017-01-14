DIR: The class-IV employees of the district headquarters hospital went for strike on Friday for an indefinite period against the non-provision of professional health allowance.

The protesting employees refused to work and set up a strike camp in the DHQs. They also organised a protest demonstration in favor of their demands.

Addressing the protesters, the class-IV employees association district president Zahir Shah accused the provincial government of adopting a discriminatory attitude to them.

He said the provincial government approved professional health allowance for doctors, paramedic and nurses, but ignored the class-IV employees.

Zahir Shah said they were also employees of the Health Department and should have been extended the facility. He said the provincial government sent its representatives to Upper Dir and they had promised to grant health professional allowance to them, but the pledge was yet to be honoured.

