PESHAWAR: The internationally known sufi singer Saeen Zahoor will give a live performance at the Nishtar Hall tomorrow (Sunday).

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture Department has arranged the event for families in an effort to promote culture and Sufism, said a press release.

Director Culture Ajmal Khan said the only motive behind inviting Saeen Zahoor to Peshawar was to provide healthy entertainment to the people along with promoting our culture.

Saeen Zahoor hails from the Okara district of the Punjab province. He started singing at an early age and has won the BBC voice of the year award in 2006.

The 2 hours-long performance would start at 5pm.

Only families will be allowed to attend the event. Interested families can get registered through culture official website http://kptourism.com/ sainzahoor.

