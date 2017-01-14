MANSEHRA: The rift among the local activists of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has provided a chance to Awami National Party (ANP) to form the district government in Torghar as the Local Government Commission of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has disqualified the district nazim.

The Local Government Commission, which took almost five months to decide the matter, finally pronounced its verdict on Thursday disqualifying the District Nazim Noor Mohammad.

The disgruntled councillors of PTI-led by Dilroz Khan with the support of ANP had moved no-confidence motion against Noor Mohammad last year.

Assistant Director Local Government, Torghar, had moved the Local Government Commission in KP seeking its opinion as the acting convener had cast vote to oust the district nazim.

The ANP with eight councillors in the 23-member District Council has an edge form its government in Torghar owing to the division in the ranks of its arch rival, PTI.

PTI, which had 11 councillors, is now divided into two groups. Noor Mohammad was supported by only three members while the disgruntled group led by Dilroz Khan secured eight votes during the no-confidence vote against the district nazim.

ANP provincial president Ameer Haider Hoti had earlier forbidden his party in Torghar from entering into an alliance with the PTI.

ANP district information secretary Azizur Rehman said that his party was not in favour of forming an alliance with either of the two PTI groups. “We have decided to field our own candidate for the position of district nazim. If our leadership allows us to form a coalition district government with JUI-F, we would get in touch with them,” he said.

