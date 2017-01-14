NOWSHERA: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak said on Friday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government had strengthened institutions.

Speaking at a gathering in Pirpiai here, he said the corrupt weakened the country by looting its resources. Activists of various political parties announced joining the PTI on the occasion. He said the corrupt politicians had once against become active to hoodwink the people.

The chief minister said the past rulers would take bribe for making appointments in the government departments. “The people are mature and they cannot be deceived,” he added.

He alleged the previous Awami National Party ANP and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) coalition government sold jobs and received kickbacks for awarding contracts for uplift work. “The Chief Minister’s Secretariat was used to receive bribes from the people for getting their desired jobs and postings,” he alleged.

Pervez Khattak alleged that an unelected person acted as the front-man of the former chief minister. “They have now launched propaganda campaign against the PTI to hide their incompetence,” he claimed.

The chief minister said the Sharif family would have to face courts. He accused the prime minister of corruption and asked him to face courts. He said those serving their vested interests damaged the country and promoted nepotism and favouritism. He said that PTI had launched a crusade against the class-based system to ensure good governance and uphold merit.

Pervez Khattak said the country couldn’t be become developed without correcting the faulty system and strengthening institutions. He said Pakistan needed honest and dedicated leaders to put the country on the path to development and prosperity. “Only the PTI can bring the real change and eliminate corruption,” he boasted.

He said the wind of change had started blowing and hoped that the PTI would win the next general election on the basis of its ‘performance’.

