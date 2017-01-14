LAHORE

Teacher, artist and one of the most renowned painters of his times late Prof Khalid Iqbal, is being presented befitting tributes by the Ejaz Art Gallery, with the launching of a book on this great artist and an exhibition of his paintings on Sunday, 15th of January at 4pm.

The Ejaz Art Gallery, a pioneer in promoting the artist community through its highly-appreciated initiatives which includes publishing books on renowned artists of Pakistan, organising mega collective painting shows of the old masters and contemporary as well as young artists and also holding workshops on various genres of fine arts, is yet again set to contribute towards the artist community by launching the book “The Marvel that is Khalid Iqbal", along with a unique exhibition of this grand master’s works on its premises at MM Alam Road on Sunday (tomorrow). The exhibition will continue till 18th of January (Wednesday).

