LAHORE

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General has transferred and posted five officers here Friday.

Officials said Muhammad Junaid, Deputy Director, Record Shifting Cell has been transferred and posted in Directorate of Estate Management-I. Asghar Ali, Deputy Director, Directorate of One Window Operation has been transferred and posted to Directorate of Estate Management-II.

Rao Farman Ali, Deputy Director, Directorate of Record Management has been transferred and posted to Record Shifting Cell. He has also been entrusted with additional charge of the post of Deputy Director in Directorate of Record Management. Muhammad Asim Mushtaq, Assistant Director, Director General Cell has been transferred and posted to Record Shifting Cell to look after the work of the post of Deputy Director in Record Shifting Cell. Adil Raza Ahsan, Assistant Director, Directorate of Land Development-I has been transferred and posted to Record Shifting Cell to look after the work of the post of Deputy Director in Record Shifting Cell. Meanwhile, Additional Director General (HQ) Lahore Development Authority Samia Saleem has transferred Rana Umer Saeed, Deputy Director, Director General Cell and posted him as Deputy Director (Procurement) to Directorate of C&I relieving Hina Rukh, Deputy Director Admin-II from the additional charge of the said post.

