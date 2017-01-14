LAHORE

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti has instructed the chairpersons of District Overseas Pakistanis Committees (DOPCs) to expedite the mechanism to address the complaints relating to overseas Pakistanis.

An out-of-box strategy should be adopted for early solution to the problems of expats, he said while chairing a meeting of chairpersons of DOPCs.

Afzaal Bhatti said that overseas Pakistanis were real ambassadors of the country and OPC Punjab was pursuing a vigorous policy to help expatriates regarding redress of their complaints about government agencies of the province.

He said the DOPCs of the entire province should proactively work so that the grievances of the overseas Pakistanis could be redressed. He asked the chairpersons of the committees to ensure at least two meetings of DOPCs in a month and establish special cells at the district level.

