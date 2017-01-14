LAHORE

Punjab University has awarded five PhDs to scholars. Sehrish Iftikhar, daughter of Iftikhar ul Haq, in mathematics after approval of her thesis titled “Gravitational Lensing and Dynamics of Black Holes”, Sania Riaz D/o Muhammad Riaz, in molecular biology after approval of her thesis entitled “High throughput Search of Drought Tolerant Genes in Agave Sisalana L”, Nadeem Abbas Ashraf, Son of Muhammad Ashraf, in Urdu after approval of his thesis entitled “Majeed Amjad Shanasi ki Riviat”, Shahid Rasool S/o Wali Muhammad, in pharmacy (Pharmocognosy) after approval of his thesis entitled “Pharmacognostics Phytochemical and Pharmacological Investigation of Aitchisonia Rosea and Berberis Calliobotrys” and Qurat ul Ain Ahmad, D/o Sharif Ahmed, zoology after approval of her thesis entitled “Towards Second Generation Non-aseptic Ethanol and Hydrogen Fermentations Employing Extremophiles.”

0



0







Five PhDs awarded was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 14, 2017 and was last updated on January 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179035-Five-PhDs-awarded/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Five PhDs awarded" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179035-Five-PhDs-awarded.