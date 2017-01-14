Kidney, Liver Institute project reviewed

LAHORE

Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique chaired the meeting to review the progress of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) project and its sub-project, Hepatitis Prevention and Treatment Programme (HPTC).

According to a handout issued here on Friday, the meeting held at the PKLI secretariat was attended by Prof Dr Saeed Akhter, President PKLI, and representatives from all government departments concerned. Current developments on the site of the hepatitis clinic, to be completed by the end of this month, were shared by the representatives of IDAP.

The experts team was confident that the construction would be completed well in time. Construction phases of the PKLI project, due to be completed by the year 2018, were also discussed, in addition to other issues like staff deployment, construction of the energy sector, transport routes for PKLI and the clinic’s patients. The meeting also reviewed the pace of work on external services development, including construction of approach roads, Sui gas connection, water and sanitation pipelines etc.

Khawaja Salman Rafique directed the members to hold regular meetings among themselves to speed up the process and coordinate to finalise the pending issues. He said the PKLI had full commitment and he was determined to ensure that the project was completed with absolutely no delay. He said every step should be technically analysed before moving forward for implementation.

Dr Saeed Akhter, PKLI President said that while meeting the deadlines, it was absolutely crucial to ensure quality of the construction and resolve the pending issues at the earliest.

Dr Saeed Akhter and Khawaja Salman Rafique appreciated the commitment and dedication of all the team members, especially the LDA representatives, who have completed all their deadlines.

Seminar: Punjab University Institute of Agricultural Sciences organised one-day international seminar on “Sustainable Production of Maize and Fodder Crops” at its auditorium.

Faculty of Life Sciences Dean Prof Dr Naeem Khan, Department of Zoology Chairman Dr Javaid Iqbal Qazi, Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider, Dr Muhammad Arshad, Choudhary Muhammad Saleem, Malik Muhammad Yousaf, Assistant Prof Bilala Chattha, international experts of agricultural sciences, representatives of public and private sector organisations and more than 70 farmers/gardeners participated in the event.

Dr Naeem Khan said that the scientists of Institute of Agricultural Sciences were playing their role in solving the problems being faced by farmers so that the country as well as the nation could benefit from the agricultural products. He said that PU vice-chancellor had stressed on utilisation of all available resources for doing research to increase production and exports. He said that agriculture had 21 percent share in GDP. The experts highlighted various aspects for sustainable production of maize and fodder crops. Dr Bilal Chattha said that agriculture sector should be adopted as business with passion. He also gave suggestions to solve the problems being faced by the farmers and assured that their grievances would be redressed.

0



0







Kidney, Liver Institute project reviewed was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 14, 2017 and was last updated on January 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179034-Kidney-Liver-Institute-project-reviewed/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Kidney, Liver Institute project reviewed" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179034-Kidney-Liver-Institute-project-reviewed.